Lane restrictions in place on Red Arrow Highway in Chikaming Township

By 16 News Now
Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 5:42 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
CHIKAMING TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WNDU) - Lane restrictions are in place on Red Arrow Highway between Main Drive and Lakeshore Road in Chikaming Township.

One lane of traffic in each direction will be maintained during the roadwork, which began on Monday. This could lead to delays, so you should try to take an alternate route if possible.

Crews will be working on pavement, drainage, and structural improvements. The work will be going on through the end of October.

