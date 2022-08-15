First Alert Forecast: Sunny and Comfortable Week Ahead

A mixture of sun and clouds throughout the week with lower humidity and no chance of rain until the weekend. Click here for the latest details on your First Alert Forecast!
By Meteorologist Matt Yarosewick
Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 5:13 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - MONDAY: A mixture of sun and clouds throughout the day. Temperatures staying constant in the upper 70s through the afternoon. Very comfortable as the humidity stays lower through this week. A nice breeze coming out of the north and east for the afternoon. High of 78 degrees. Winds NE 5-15 mph.

MONDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear and calm overnight. Temperatures will fall through the 60s and into the upper 50s by the morning. Low of 58 degrees. Winds N 5-10 mph.

TUESDAY: A very comfortable and bright Tuesday. Highs will be right around 80 degrees during the afternoon. The humidity will stay low and a nice breeze from the north and east makes it very comfortable. High of 80 degrees. Winds NE 5-15 mph.

WEDNESDAY: A few less clouds along with a whole lot of sunshine. Highs will again be right around 80 degrees and it will remain comfortable through the middle of the week. We keep around the nice breeze from the north and east. High of 80 degrees. Winds NE 5-15 mph.

LONG RANGE: More sunshine and comfortable temperatures through the end of the work week. Highs will slowly begin to climb into the middle 80s by the weekend along with elevated humidity. Chances for rain may return by the weekend with scattered showers or thunderstorms becoming possible after Saturday evening. There is a very flat trend in the temperatures, and we will likely remain in the upper 70s to low 80s as we approach the end of the month. Keep checking back for the latest details on your First Alert Forecast!

Daily Climate Report: Sunday, August 14th, 2022

Sunday’s High: 74

Sunday’s Low: 61

Precipitation: 0.12″

