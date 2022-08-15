Family of Mercedes Lain holds vigil a year after her death

GROVERTOWN, Ind. (WNDU) - A candlelight vigil was held honoring Mercedes Lain, the 11-month-old from Plymouth who was murdered roughly a year ago in Starke county.

As her family released the balloons, they looked skyward and said, “Fly high, Sadie bug. We miss you more than anything, and we love you to the moon and back.”

“For us, this is helping keep her alive,” said Angie C. Owens, the Grandmother of Mercedes Lain. “She’s kept alive every day in our hearts, but this is our way of keeping her alive to the public, to let the public know that she was an 11-month-old child that lost her life. She was an 11-month-old granddaughter, daughter, niece, sister, and cousin. I mean, that should have never happened.”

Her grandmother hopes this can remind others how drug use can hurt families.

“I just want to keep this alive for people to know what drugs can do to families, and for everyone to always remember our sweet, beautiful Mercedes, because we will never ever be able to, not saying to accept the fact, but just understand why,” said Owens.

The 11-month-old was killed after being hit by Justin Miller, which caused her to hit her head on a wall. Miller, a family acquaintance who was entrusted to be her babysitter, said in court that he struck her because he grew tired of the infant’s cries.

Mercedes’ Parents, Tiffany Coburn and Kenneth Lain are serving 2.5 years for level 6 felony neglect of a dependent and are eligible for release later this year.

With good behavior, Justin Miller will get out of prison in 2054, when he is around 70 years old.

All three responsible for her death are currently serving their sentences. All three received max sentences for the charges they faced.

When asked about the 65-year maximum sentence for Justin Miller, Owens said that it “wasn’t enough; will never be enough.”

Speaking about her daughter, Owens said she will always love her daughter and wants nothing more than to see her turn her life around, but that she believes the sentence wasn’t long enough.

“I really believe she wants to change her life around,” said Owens. “She wants to go to rehab, and she wants to get help. I’m really hoping that this time is the time that, I mean, this is the most horrible thing that could happen to a mother, I would believe, and I know it is to us.”

In her memory, Pinhook Park in South Bend will place a brick with Mercedes’ name at the park next weekend.

The family also wants to let their local community know that Knox United Methodist Church holds Narcotics Anonymous meetings every Friday and Saturday at 6 p.m.

The church is located at 201 S Shield St, Knox, IN, 46534.

Mercedes Lain would’ve turned two years old on September 24th.

