SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The Portland rock band Everclear is coming to Four Winds Field in September!

The Oregon-based rock band is scheduled to perform on September 16.

Gates open at 6:00 p.m. with the music performance starting at 7:30 p.m.

If you are interested in purchasing tickets, simply click here.

