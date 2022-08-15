CUTE! Zoo welcomes birth of southern pudu, world’s smallest species of deer

A video shared by the zoo shows the young fawn exploring its habitat while staying close to its mother. (Source: Oakland Zoo / AMAZING ANIMALS+ /TMX)
By Debra Worley
Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 2:52 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OAKLAND, Calif. (Gray News/TMX) – The Oakland Zoo welcomed a baby southern pudu, one of the world’s smallest species of deer.

A video shared by the zoo shows the young fawn exploring its habitat while staying close to its mother.

According to the zoo, southern pudus only reach to be about 33 inches long and stand about 24-29 inches tall. Male pudus will grow antlers about three inches long.

Northern pudus are a bit smaller and have darker fur.

Southern pudus are prey for the Chilean puma and make up about 50% of their diet.

According to the zoo, the small deer will bark to sound an alarm before running into underground tunnels they make to help escape threats.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. TMX contributed to this report.

Most Read

The Cass County Sheriff’s Office was called to investigate a crash on Union Road near Center...
Crash in Cass County sends one person to the hospital
US 12 garage sales
Michigan’s largest garage sale taking place this weekend
Police say the driver of a van hit a motorcyclist, 27-year-old Darek Bullock-Mills, head on.
Niles motorcyclist killed by suspected drunk driver
Joce-Joce Sergio Bueno
No injuries reported after standoff at Mishawaka apartment complex; suspect arrested
Two of the cars racing on the track collided sending one into a gate in the pit area, where...
3 workers injured in South Bend Motor Speedway crash

Latest News

Pictured are boxes of Wild Cherry flavored Capri Sun. The company issued a recall for some of...
Some Capri Sun drinks recalled, may contain cleaning solution, company says
Travel tips
Large majority of travelers experienced problems during trips this year
FILE - Sacheen Littlefeather appears at the Academy Awards ceremony to announce that Marlon...
Film academy apologizes to Sacheen Littlefeather for 1973 Oscars
Large majority of travelers experienced problems during trips this year
The 11-game slate includes nine home games at Purcell Pavilion, starting with the season opener...
Notre Dame men’s basketball releases non-conference schedule for 2022-2023 season