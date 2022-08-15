Candidates express interest in Walorski’s open 2nd District seat

(WNDU) - There will never be another Jackie Walorski, but there will be a next Indiana Second District Representative in Congress.

The process of picking a replacement is now something six candidates want to take part in.

Six people have filed the proper paperwork according to the Indiana Secretary of State’s Office, including former Indiana Attorney General, and former Elkhart County Prosecutor Curtis Hill, Jr. who was suspended in a groping scandal in 2018.

Only one of the candidates has been endorsed by Jackie Walorski’s husband.

Dean Swihart today issued a written statement backing Rudy Yakum III, a former staffer with Walorski’s office. “Rudy has spent years working in public service alongside my beloved wife and will fight for our district to protect our faith, families, and communities,” the statement read. “Rudy is a political outsider who has what it takes to stand up to the Pelosi-Biden agenda.” You can read the full statement below:

“Last week, our families and loved ones celebrated the beautiful life and legacy of my wife, Jackie Walorski, who has returned home to be with our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. Throughout the services and time spent with her family, friends, colleagues and constituents, I was humbled by the profound reflections and memories that many of you shared both publicly and privately about the incredible impact Jackie had on our communities, nation and the world. She was not only my loving wife and partner of 27 years, but Jackie was a dedicated and loyal public servant who spent her entire career fighting for others. During her tenure in Congress, she dutifully served residents and families to strengthen Hoosier communities, create more jobs and fight for America’s military and veterans. Jackie knew who she was and always brought her passion, values and Hoosier common sense to the table to tackle tough issues. As I mentioned last week, I am confident that Jackie would want to weigh in on her successor to ensure that our voices continue to be represented in Congress. After deep reflection and deliberation, today I am supporting Rudy Yakym to represent the 2nd District of Indiana in Congress. Rudy has spent years working in public service alongside my beloved wife and will fight for our district to protect our faith, families and communities. Rudy is a political outsider who has what it takes to stand up to the Pelosi-Biden agenda. He will fight to do the right thing, just as Jackie did every day of her career. I encourage the precinct committeemen to support Rudy in this week’s caucus.”

Meantime, at the RV Hall of Fame in Elkhart, the flags were still flying at half-staff as Christy Stutzman announced she was all-in. “I know the players, you know,” she said. “I know who is friend and foe, and I’m willing to be able to go up there and network and make a difference for this district, and that’s what we need right now. We need someone who can hit the ground running.”

Christy Stutzman is a former Indiana state lawmaker whose husband Marlin went to congress via a special election in Indiana’s Third District in 2010. Marlin Stutzman later worked closely with Walorski in congress.

On Saturday, Aug. 20, Republican precinct committeemen will caucus at Grissom Middle School to whittle the list of candidates down to just one.

“There’s 530-some voters, and so we’re going to be contacting them as much as possible over the next six days, and then also, holding receptions all around the district to allow them to come and meet me and to talk to me and get to know me a little bit,” Stutzman explained. “As soon as they have the first vote, the one with the least amount of votes will be taken off the ballot, and then it will proceed from there until someone reaches 50-plus one.”

No member of the U.S. House of Representatives has ever been appointed. They must be elected by the people.

Saturday’s caucus will pick one candidate seeking to serve the remainder of Walorski’s term, and one candidate seeking to win a term of their own in the Nov. 8 General Election.

As of Monday afternoon, the list of candidates read:

Curtis Hill, Jr.

Michael Hogberg

Tiernan Kane

Curtis Nisly

Christy Stutzman

Rudolph Yakym, III

