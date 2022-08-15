Brother of former NFL player sought in fatal shooting at youth football game, police say

Yaqub Salik Talib is being sought in connection with a fatal shooting near Dallas.
Yaqub Salik Talib is being sought in connection with a fatal shooting near Dallas.(Source: Lancaster PD/CNN)
By CNN
Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 7:49 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANCASTER, Texas (CNN) - An altercation between coaches at a youth football game in Texas led to a fatal shooting Saturday night.

The Lancaster Police Department has issued a warrant for the arrest of Yaqub Salik Talib.

He’s the brother of Super Bowl champion Aqib Talib, who played for five teams over the course of 11 years in the NFL.

The shooting took place in Lancaster Community Park about 17 miles south of Dallas.

Authorities have not released the name of the victim.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Cass County Sheriff’s Office was called to investigate a crash on Union Road near Center...
Crash in Cass County sends one person to the hospital
US 12 garage sales
Michigan’s largest garage sale taking place this weekend
Police say the driver of a van hit a motorcyclist, 27-year-old Darek Bullock-Mills, head on.
Niles motorcyclist killed by suspected drunk driver
Nearly 400 Berrien County employees receive pandemic hazard pay
Two of the cars racing on the track collided sending one into a gate in the pit area, where...
3 workers injured in South Bend Motor Speedway crash

Latest News

Boston police helped a groom get to his wedding.
Police help groom who nearly missed his wedding
A spokesperson for Six Flags Great America said the three victims were in a parking lot outside...
Six Flags amusement park shooting near Chicago leaves 3 hurt
Boston police helped a groom get to his wedding.
Boston police help groom get to his wedding
Warsaw Community Schools offers an aviation program
Warsaw's aviation program takes students to the skies