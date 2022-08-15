Brick of Hope, WUBS 89.7 partner to bring free food to South Bend

By Alex Almanza and 16 News Now
Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 5:19 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Brick of Hope Ministries and WUBS Radio joined together to hand out free food boxes starting at 10 a.m. on Monday.

Pastor John Ward, Reverend Sylvester Williams Jr., and Shane Williams said their goal is to help end hunger.

“This is an exciting time!” said Rev. Sylvester Williams Jr. of WUBS 89.7 FM. “It’s people helping! It’s neighbors reaching across the aisle to neighbors. Because we know that people need assistance, and we’re here to say, ‘We want to help, wherever we can’, we’re pumping peace into our community.”

Rev. Williams said it’s the group’s goal to help as many people as they can through events like this.

Brick of Hope Ministries is located on Lafayette Boulevard.

