Berrien County woman pleads guilty in death of her 8-year-old autistic son

By 16 News Now
Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 12:27 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
BERRIEN COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - A Berrien County woman has pleaded guilty in the death of her eight-year-old autistic son earlier this year.

Mia Morrow, 34, entered a guilty plea in court Monday morning. Her son was found dead back on May 3.

First responders were dispatched to the 700 block of Columbia Avenue in St. Joseph that afternoon. After arriving, they discovered a lifeless boy on a couch in the home.

Her husband, 41-year-old Brian Morrow, is also facing murder charges related to his son’s death.

Brian Morrow and Mia Morrow
Brian Morrow and Mia Morrow(Berrien County Jail)

Stay 1ith 16 News Now on-air and online for more updates on this developing story.

