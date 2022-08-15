3-year-old girl dies after being left in hot car, police say

The child was found unresponsive in a car on Friday afternoon, according to the Carthage Police...
The child was found unresponsive in a car on Friday afternoon, according to the Carthage Police Department.(csakisti/Getty Images via Canva)
By KY3 Staff and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 11:14 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CARTHAGE, Mo. (KY3/Gray News) – A 3-year-old girl has died after being left in a hot car, police in Missouri said.

The child was found unresponsive in a car Friday afternoon, according to the Carthage Police Department. She was taken to a hospital where she died on Saturday.

No arrests have been made at this time, but the death is under investigation.

Copyright 2022 KY3 via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Cass County Sheriff’s Office was called to investigate a crash on Union Road near Center...
Crash in Cass County sends one person to the hospital
US 12 garage sales
Michigan’s largest garage sale taking place this weekend
Police say the driver of a van hit a motorcyclist, 27-year-old Darek Bullock-Mills, head on.
Niles motorcyclist killed by suspected drunk driver
Nearly 400 Berrien County employees receive pandemic hazard pay
Two of the cars racing on the track collided sending one into a gate in the pit area, where...
3 workers injured in South Bend Motor Speedway crash

Latest News

Multiple first responders are on the scene of a crash involving a school bus carrying 32 young...
School bus carrying 32 students crashes into home near Ohio-Indiana border
Eight bricks of suspected cocaine were found on the Biloxi beach near the White House Hotel,...
8 bricks of suspected cocaine found washed up on beach
A religious icon is seen from the window of a church which was destroyed after Russian attack...
Russian shells slam into eastern Ukraine; 3 dead, 20 hurt
School bus carrying 32 students crashes into home near Ohio-Indiana border
School bus carrying 32 students crashes into home near Ohio-Indiana border