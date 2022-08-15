3 workers injured in South Bend Motor Speedway crash

Two of the cars racing on the track collided sending one into a gate in the pit area, where...
Two of the cars racing on the track collided sending one into a gate in the pit area, where three workers were injured.(SJCPD)
By 16 News Now
Published: Aug. 14, 2022 at 9:26 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - St. Joseph County police were called out to South Bend Motor Speedway at approximately 10:00 p.m. Saturday for assistance with injuries following a crash.

Two of the cars racing on the track collided sending one into a gate in the pit area, where three workers were injured. Two speedway workers were treated on scene for minor cuts, while one speedway worker was taken by ambulance to the ER for non-critical injuries including cuts to the head and arms.

