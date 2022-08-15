3 injured in shooting at Six Flags near Chicago

A spokesperson for Six Flags Great America said the three victims were in a parking lot outside the amusement park in Gurnee when shots were fired from a vehicle.(Source: WLS via CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 14, 2022 at 11:35 PM EDT
GURNEE, Ill. (AP) - Three people have been hurt in a shooting outside an amusement park north of Chicago.

A spokesperson for Six Flags Great America said the victims were in a parking lot outside the amusement park in Gurnee when shots were fired from a vehicle.

The vehicle immediately drove away.

Two of the people injured were taken to a hospital for evaluation and one refused treatment, according to the spokesperson.

The park is located about 45 miles north of Chicago.

WGN News spoke with Laurie Walker and her daughter, Grace, who were inside the park when the shooting incident occurred.

Walker said they were waiting in line for the ‘Ricochet’ in the southwest area of the park around 7:50 p.m. when she noticed people running in a panic.

