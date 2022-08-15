2nd Chance Pet: Sheba

By 16 News Now
Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 1:46 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
(WNDU) - It’s Monday, which means it’s time for our 2nd Chance Pet segment!

Sarah Stanton from the Humane Society of St. Joseph County joined us on 16 News Now at Noon to introduce us to a 10-year-old dog named Sheba who is looking for a forever home.

Sheba came to the shelter back in March as a stray. Stanton says she’s a lovebug! To find out more about Sheba, watch the video above.

If you want to adopt Sheba or any other pet, you can call the Humane Society of St. Joseph County at 574-255-4726, or you can just stop by the shelter at 2506 Grape Road in Mishawaka. You can also visit humanesocietystjc.org.

