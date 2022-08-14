Yan Liu remains in lead after Day 2 of Four Winds Invitational

By 16 News Now
Published: Aug. 14, 2022 at 1:15 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The Four Winds Invitational continued Saturday at South Bend Country Club.

The tournament is part of the Epson Tour—a qualifier for the LPGA Tour.

Yan Liu of China, who was in the lead after the opening round of the tournament Friday, remains in the lead after Saturday’s round at nine under par.

American Gabby Lemieux is in second at seven under par, while Canadian Selena Costabile is in third at six under par.

The third and final round starts Sunday morning. To follow live scoring updates, click here.

