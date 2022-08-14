Sunday Morning Spotlight: DG Visionaries

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) -The owner of DG Visionaries joined Jack Springgate on the Sunday Morning Spotlight to talk about how he’s helping folks get the party started in Michiana.

Derald Gray, also a former WNDU employee, left the TV industry in 2020 to pursue his true passion--helping people make memories through music.

Since then, he’s worked dozens of weddings and weekend events as a DJ and entertainer.

The business has only grown bigger since Gray committed to running it full-time.

He has a more personal way of keeping dance floors filled and smiles on people’s faces.

“I just know that this area here is where I get the most word of mouth. The venues here, they see my face and they recommend me. We got a great track record, and it really is about community. That’s how local business is,” Gray said.

