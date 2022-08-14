Sunday Morning Spotlight: DG Visionaries

By Jack Springgate
Published: Aug. 14, 2022 at 9:38 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) -The owner of DG Visionaries joined Jack Springgate on the Sunday Morning Spotlight to talk about how he’s helping folks get the party started in Michiana.

Derald Gray, also a former WNDU employee, left the TV industry in 2020 to pursue his true passion--helping people make memories through music.

Since then, he’s worked dozens of weddings and weekend events as a DJ and entertainer.

The business has only grown bigger since Gray committed to running it full-time.

He has a more personal way of keeping dance floors filled and smiles on people’s faces.

“I just know that this area here is where I get the most word of mouth. The venues here, they see my face and they recommend me. We got a great track record, and it really is about community. That’s how local business is,” Gray said.

Find out how to get DG Visionaries to your next event by heading to their website in the link at the top of this story.

