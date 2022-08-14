St. Matthew Cathedral celebrates 100th year anniversary

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - St. Matthew Cathedral in South Bend celebrated it’s 100th year anniversary Sunday.

Following mass, hundreds of folks gathered at the church to mark the century long milestone. The celebration included free games, food, music and more for everyone to enjoy.

And while church officials say they have been anticipating this day for a long time, it’s something that could not have been possible without the support of the community.

“Well, it kind of brings tears to my eyes. It’s a fun day so thank you,” St. Matthew Parish Council President Mary Niedbalski said while holding back tears.

The celebration also brought in many students with supplies preparing for the new school year.

