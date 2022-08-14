St. Matthew Cathedral celebrates 100th year anniversary

The celebration included free games, food, music and more for everyone to enjoy.
The celebration included free games, food, music and more for everyone to enjoy.(WNDU)
By Ibrahim Samra
Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - St. Matthew Cathedral in South Bend celebrated it’s 100th year anniversary Sunday.

Following mass, hundreds of folks gathered at the church to mark the century long milestone. The celebration included free games, food, music and more for everyone to enjoy.

And while church officials say they have been anticipating this day for a long time, it’s something that could not have been possible without the support of the community.

“Well, it kind of brings tears to my eyes. It’s a fun day so thank you,” St. Matthew Parish Council President Mary Niedbalski said while holding back tears.

The celebration also brought in many students with supplies preparing for the new school year.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

US 12 garage sales
Michigan’s largest garage sale taking place this weekend
Kassandra Sweeney, 24, and her two young sons, 4-year-old Benjamin and 1-year-old Mason, were...
Young suspect arrested in killing of woman and 2 little boys, police say
One candidate claimed his opponent fails to meet the residency requirements needed to run in...
Candidate challenges opponent’s residency in St. Joseph County Assessor race
The Cass County Sheriff’s Office was called to investigate a crash on Union Road near Center...
Crash in Cass County sends one person to the hospital
Goodlett is charged with conspiracy for her role in the botched Breonna Taylor raid
Former Louisville officer charged in Breonna Taylor case intends to plea guilty

Latest News

More than 400 backpacks were donated to local students at this year's Perley Park East Side...
Hundreds of backpacks donated to kids on South Bend’s East Side
a
Fremont Park Block Party 2
Derald Gray, also a former WNDU employee, left the TV industry in 2020 to pursue his true...
Sunday Morning Spotlight: DG Visionaries
First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather