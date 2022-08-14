Local churches, SBCSC hold backpack giveaways

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Local students will be all set for the new school year after this weekend, thanks to some South Bend churches coming together.

Along with Clay Church, other churches teaming up for the Saturday giveaway were Lydick United Methodist, Christ the King Lutheran, Christ the King Catholic, and Vida Nueva.

In addition to school supplies, volunteers also gave away Christ Child referrals for new coats, socks, shoes, uniforms and other items.

“I think it makes a big difference because they know people care about them and want them to be successful at school. When you talk to them, there just so grateful and thankful that we’re here to help them, especially now. It’s tough out there so it’s a great opportunity to fill the needs of the community,” said Sue Zumbrun, organizer with Clay Church.

The backpacks were given away on a first-come, first-served basis at the Clay Church’s Firehouse campus.

South Bend Community Schools also hosted a back-to-school bash at Brown Community Learning Center on Saturday.

Students and families could receive a free backpack and school supplies. There was also live music, food, games and a petting zoo.

“I’m pretty excited to go to school. Today I have just been here walking around. Just got my vaccines on both my arms…that was a bit painful, but this is my backpack I got from here so and I got supplies in it,” remarked Nacom, a student at Clay International Academy.

Susannah Larry, whose daughters are going to South Bend schools, said: ”School supplies are just so expensive and on my budget as a single mom, it’s a huge strain…so this event is genuinely life-changing more than probably any of the volunteers will know.”

WNDU, the South Bend Symphony, the South Bend Education Foundation, the St. Joseph Health Department and others teamed with the school corporation for the event.

16 Pack-a-Backpack donated 800 backpacks for the giveaway.

