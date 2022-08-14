Hundreds of backpacks donated to kids on South Bend’s East Side

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - As most students head back to school, many of them on South Bend’s East Side picked up a free backpack at Perley Park on Sunday.

From 12 - 4 p.m., hundreds of new backpacks were donated to children. Other giveaways included free shoes, clothes, haircuts and food.

Organizers like Raynard Perkins say the giveaway is all part of giving back to the community he grew up in, especially during a time where families need it most.

“As a family, we are about family. If we can help somebody struggling, why not? That’s our motto, help the next man up. It’s good to watch the kids come and no ever did it (for us). They think because we live by Notre Dame, we have money over here. They do it on the other sides of town but no one ever does it on the east side. So that’s why we are showing some love for the east side where we were born and raised,” Perkins says.

Organizers say this year’s East Side Giveaway collected and donated more than 400 backpacks to local students.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.