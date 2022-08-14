Crash in Cass County sends one person to the hospital

Deputies responded to the scene around 9 p.m. Saturday evening.
By 16 News Now
Published: Aug. 14, 2022 at 9:26 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
CASS COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - A crash Saturday evening in Cass County sent one person to the hospital.

The Cass County Sheriff’s department was called around 8:00 p.m. to investigate a crash on Union Road near Center Street in Calvin Township.

An investigation into the crash shows that a 27-year-old Elkhart resident was turning into a driveway on Union road, when they did not see an oncoming vehicle and pulled in front of it. The driver in the other vehicle was a 17-year-old Union resident, who was then transported to the hospital for injuries they sustained from the crash.

Both drivers had seatbelts on and airbags did deploy on both cars, and drugs and alcohol do not appear to be factors according to the Sheriff’s department.

