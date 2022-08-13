Veteran Irish defensive line poised for strong season

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The Fighting Irish defensive line was arguably the strongest unit on the entire team last season, and that figures to be the case again this season.

Many key contributors up front last season are back to wreak havoc under new defensive line coach Al Washington.

And while it’s a talented group from top to bottom, Washington said the experience this group brings is what really sets them apart.

“The conversations you’re having, you’re speaking from a standpoint of experience, Washington says. “You can kind of talk about things in a deeper manner because they’ve done it. They’ve been in a game. They understand the point I’m trying to make. With that, you can do a lot more things.

“Experience is one of the most important things, and you can’t cheat it,” he added. “Doesn’t matter if you’re a freak talent, experience is experience. And so, to have a group with that is something great. But that doesn’t guarantee you anything. We’ve still got to put the work. we’ve got to put it on tape, but it certainly is a good thing and as the coach, it’s been a lot of fun to work with. I appreciate those guys in that regard.”

Meanwhile, the return of defensive end Isaiah Foskey is going to be a huge boost to a Notre Dame defensive line that’s already one of the top in country.

Under Washington, the NFL prospect and last season’s sack leader is getting even better.

The duo talked about the adjustments made and his mental attitude during fall camp.

“Coach Wash came up with a scheme for myself, and good techniques so I can keep working on it, improve with it, and as I’ve been doing all of fall camp and spring ball too, so I feel like it’s been going along really well,” Foskey says. “I’ll be able to stop the run a lot better this year.”

“He’s established himself in some regard, but he knows to get to where he wants, there’s a whole other gear, so it’s kind of like you’re close, but you’re still far away,” Washington says. “And that’s his mindset, I’m not speaking for him. But every day out there, he’s attacking every rep. Good, bad, or indifferent ‚we focus on one play, one life, and you focus on what you need to improve on every day. And so, you’re going to have up and down days in camp. How you approach it is everything, and he’s done that, so I’m really excited for him.”

Notre Dame’s season begins on Sept. 3 at Ohio State. Kickoff at Ohio Stadium is set for 7:30 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.