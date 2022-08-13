Pet Vet: Microchips

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Dogs and cats frequently get lost and that can lead to heartache for families, but they can also be found!

Our Pet Vet Dr. David Visser joined us to tell us about a not-so-new technology called a microchip, that is reuniting pets with their families.

If you want to contact the Pet Vet you can reach him at the Center for Animal Health by calling 888-PETS-VETS, or by shooting him an email at Michianapetvet@comcast.net.

