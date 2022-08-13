Osceola Music Festival happening all weekend

OSCEOLA, Ind. (WNDU) - If you are looking for something fun to do this weekend, you are in luck!

The Osceola Music Festival, formerly known as the Osceola Bluegrass Festival, is underway at Fern Hunsberger Park.

“It’s a homecoming for sure. A lot of people have their family reunions around our festival,” said Tom Krueger and Randy Leliaert.

“We’ve been doing it a long time and the new blood wants to get a more of a country-rock format. It’s all about keeping the tradition going,” added Krueger.

A lot of local bands are performing this year. If you like bluegrass, come out on Sunday.

“People love Osceola. As you can see, we love Osceola. And other people love Osceola as well. And it’s free. Yeah, absolutely. And it’s free. And you can’t beat free,” said Krueger and Leliaert.

So, what can you expect?

“Food. Great festival food. Rib tips and vendors and elephant ears and crafts. Corn and sausage,” they said.

Kids even said it’s one of their favorite festivals.

“We come here every year. Ever since I can remember. We love coming here. It’s really fun. The food is great. Everything here...I just love seeing people and all the kids having fun. It’s just awesome. The music. It’s really fun to be here,” said Aaliyah Bennett.

The festival is put on by The Osceola Business Association.

Funds raised will be poured right back into the community.

“We use the funds to pay for our Memorial Day Parade. We use it for our tree lighting ceremony, and I think we are going to be getting back to our scholarships. Now that we are building up our fund again, I think we will be able to offer scholarships to graduating seniors who are going off to college,” said Leliaert.

Kids leave you with this message:

“Like get off the phones and get off the couch and have fun. Just come and hang out, maybe meet up with some friends over here. Go on the bounce houses. Eat food together,” said Bennett.

The festival ends Sunday.

