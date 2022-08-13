Nearly 400 Berrien County employees receive pandemic hazard pay

BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - Nearly 400 county employees are receiving $1,000 in hazard pay.

According to our reporting partners at The Herald-Palladium, Berrien County commissioners approved two resolutions on Thursday to pay the money to full-time or recently retired workers who worked during the height of the pandemic.

However, elected officials are not eligible for the hazard pay.

The resolutions didn’t include how much the hazard pay would cost the county in total.

