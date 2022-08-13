Michigan’s largest garage sale taking place this weekend in Michigan

US 12 garage sales
US 12 garage sales(16 News Now)
By Samantha Albert
Published: Aug. 13, 2022 at 1:32 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
MICHIGAN. (WNDU) - Michigan’s largest garage sale takes place every second week in August.

From New Buffalo to Detroit, over 200 miles and more than 250 sales happening in yards, garages, and parking lots along US 12 Heritage Trail.

The sales feature all kinds of items, from kitchen goods to knick knacks.

Started in 2003, many vendors have been participating in the sales for over ten years, and say it gets bigger every year.

“This is not a sale where you come and your eyes span what’s there and then you just say thank you and leave. This is not that kind of a sale.  People come and they just keep bringing stuff to the table and say can I set this here while I go look a little bit more, and you know, so that’s how it goes,” sayd Barbara Dempsey, the Edwardsburg Museum’s Vice Chair.

While some sales ended Saturday, many, including the sales at the Edwardsburg Museum will go until 4 p.m. on Sunday.

For a list of sales along US 12, click here.

