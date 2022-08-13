Local high school football teams take part in scrimmages

(WNDU) - Football fans in Indiana got their first look at their favorite high school teams Friday night.

The regular season starts a week from Friday, and several teams in our local area took part in preseason scrimmages.

There was a trio of Michiana teams in Plymouth, as the Rockies hosted two South Bend schools—Adams and Washington. Each team’s offense got a chance to face each team’s defense.

Next Friday, Plymouth will hit the road to face East Noble, while Adams will travel to Northridge and Washington will host Hammond Central at TCU School Field.

Meanwhile, the Elkhart Lions hosted the Mishawaka Cavemen at Rice Field. Elkhart will be led this season by new head coach Romison Saint-Louis, while Mishawaka is reloaded and ready for another strong season under fifth-year head coach Keith Kinder

Elkhart opens the season next Friday at Concord, while Mishawaka will host crosstown rival Marian.

And in Mishawaka, the Penn Kingsmen played host to Crown Point at TCU Freed Field. Penn has high hopes for this fall, as it looks to bounce back this season with a young team.

The Kingsmen open the season at home next Friday against Valapraiso.

Scores weren’t officially kept on Friday night, but there were still plenty of highlights that you can watch in the video above!

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.