First Alert Forecast: Scattered Showers Through the Weekend

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy skies to begin the day with more clouds throughout the afternoon. A few light showers during the morning will give way to widely scattered showers by the late afternoon. Most of the steadier shower activity will hold off until later in the evening. A few heavier pockets of rain are possible. A rumble of thunder can’t be ruled out. No severe weather is expected. Highs will be in the upper 70s during the afternoon. High of 78 degrees. Winds S 5-10 mph.

SATURDAY NIGHT: Scattered showers with a few heavier pockets of rain overnight and into the early morning. Temperatures falling back into the lower 60s by the morning. A few rumbles of thunder could be possible. Low of 63 degrees. Winds SE 5-10 mph.

SUNDAY: Scattered showers during the morning will give way to mostly cloudy skies and a few isolated showers during the late afternoon and evening. A breeze from the north will leave temperatures in the middle 70s for much of the day. High of 75 degrees. Winds SE 5-10 mph.

MONDAY: A mixture of clouds and sun that will a few light showers possible heading into the afternoon. As the night goes on the clouds begin to decrease and the shower chances come to an end. Temperatures will be again in the upper 70s for highs. High of 79 degrees. Winds NE 5-10 mph.

LONG RANGE: Clouds clear out and we will be looking at a dry stretch of weather through the middle of the week. A few scattered showers are possible on Thursday evening. Otherwise, dry through the beginning of the weekend. Temperatures will remain in the upper 70s to lower 80s through next week. Keep checking back for the latest details on your First Alert Forecast!

Daily Climate Report: Friday, August 12th, 2022

Friday’s High: 80

Friday’s Low: 55

Precipitation: 0.00″

