Bluhm County Park holds grand opening for first all-inclusive playground

Bluhm County Park
Bluhm County Park(16 News Now)
By Samantha Albert
Published: Aug. 13, 2022 at 1:10 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
LAPORTE, Ind. (WNDU) - As soon as the ribbon was cut, kids rushed to play on the new inclusive playground at Bluhm County Park in LaPorte County.

The grand opening invited kids and families, to play while they enjoyed music, refreshments, giveaways, coloring, and more.

The new playground features wheelchair accessible ramps and decks, sensory panels, alternative climber pathways, and more.

Leaders told 16 News Now that while the old playground did meet ADA regulations, it wasn’t nearly as inclusive and accessible as the new one.

“We didn’t have any kind of accessible playgrounds really, I mean they met ADA standards, but you know, really you weren’t able to use any of it if you were in a wheelchair or anything like that. But, I think we just wanted to put something in that was gonna be able to be used by everybody and this, you know, Bluhm was probably our least visited ark and I think now, this is really gonna make it shine and be one of our more visited parks,” said Jeremy Sobecki, the LaPorte County Parks Superintendent.

As well as the upgraded playground, Bluhm County Park also got new bathrooms and a newly paved parking lot.

