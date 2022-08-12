Whirlpool employees take part in packing backpacks for giveaway in Benton Harbor

(Whirlpool Corporation)
By 16 News Now
Published: Aug. 12, 2022 at 6:20 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
BENTON HARBOR, Mich. (WNDU) - The Berrien Community Foundation is helping students get ready to learn this fall by providing over 1,500 backpacks filled with school supplies to students in the 49022 area code.

The foundation will host “Backpacks For Good” from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 16, at the Boys & Girls Club of Benton Harbor Youth Campus located at 600 Nate Wells Sr. Drive in Benton Harbor.

Whirlpool Corporation helped sponsor the event, while Whirlpool employees packed the backpacks and will take part in the distribution event. In addition to backpacks and school supplies, Feeding America of West Michigan will have a mobile food pantry onsite along several other community resources that focus on children and families.

Families of students who live in the 49022 ZIP code, regardless of what school they attend, are encouraged to bring their students so they can choose the color of backpack they want and visit with the other resources as well. No registration is required.

The event in Benton Harbor is one of three Berrien Community Foundation “Backpacks For Good” events this year. One was held for students who attend Niles and Brandywine Schools on Aug. 11, while another will be held on Thursday, Aug. 18, from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Coloma High School for students who attend Coloma, Watervliet, or Hagar #6 Schools, regardless of the ZIP code in which they live.

For more information on all backpack events, click here.

