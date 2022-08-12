Slide into summer fun at Slide the Hill in Mishawaka

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - If you’re looking to “slide” into a family fun-filled weekend, look no further than Slide the Hill.

George Wilson Park is best known for being the tubing spot for kids in the winter, but this weekend, they’re hosting a different kind of tubing event.

Mishawaka Parks have created one of the largest slip and slides in the state, and this weekend, it’ll be an easy way to have fun with the whole family.

Happening at Mishawaka’s George Wilson Park, there are four 300-foot-long slides perfect for fun for all ages.

Tubes or inflatable pool floats are required to ride the slide, so it is recommended that sliders bring their own.

It’s $10 to register online, and each of the sessions last 2 hours.

Mishawaka parks are asking anyone interested in slipping and sliding to preregister online.

“We have eight different sessions throughout Friday, Saturday, and Sunday,” said Steven Gleissner, recreation and facilities director for Mishawaka Parks and Rec. “They’re (for) all ages. We’re doing a special adult only, 21 and over, Saturday evening from 7-9 o’clock out here, but other than that, all the sessions are family-friendly. We’ll have Sun King Brewery out here on Saturday evening, and they will be serving adult beverages for adults 21 and over.”

The first session starts Friday (today) at 2-4 pm and will only be for special needs + preschool-aged children.

There is also a stage, and a DJ will play music for the sliders.

The foam used on two slides is a hypoallergenic, disinfecting, and environmentally friendly formula that does not burn the eyes, but make sure to close your mouth when going on the slides with foam, as inhaling it at high speed is rather unpleasant.

Mishawaka Parks recreation and facilities director Steven Gleissner came up with the idea to bring summer tubing to George Wilson Park after many years of working winters on the tubing hill.

George Wilson Park is also one of the best places to watch a sunrise or sunset in the area, and during this time of year, you might even see shooting stars or a meteor shower.

-Details-

When: August 12-14

How much: $10 per person

What to do: Must Pre-register + bring own tube

Number of Sessions: 8 different sessions - two of them are unique

-Sessions-

Session 1 - Friday, 8/12; 2:00pm-4:00pm (Special needs & preschool age children)

Session 2 - Friday, 8/12 5:00pm-7:00pm (All ages)

Session 3 - Friday, 8/12; 8:00pm-10:00pm (All ages)

Session 4 - Saturday, 8/13; 1:00pm-3:00pm (All ages)

Session 5 - Saturday, 8/13; 4:00pm-6:00pm (All ages)

Session 6 - Saturday, 8/13; 7:00pm-9:00pm (21+ only)

Session 7 - Sunday, 8/14; 12:00pm-2:00pm (All ages)

Session 8 - Sunday, 8/14; 3:00pm-5:00pm (All ages)

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.