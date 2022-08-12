PT & the Cruisers take the stage at Fridays by the Fountain

By 16 News Now
Published: Aug. 12, 2022 at 6:01 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Music, food, and fun took over downtown South Bend right outside the Morris Performing Arts Center on Friday!

PT & the Cruisers took the stage at Fridays by the Fountain at Jon R. Hunt Memorial Plaza while people enjoyed a bite to eat out on the lawn.

The Morris is hosting the weekly event for its 22nd year.

Fridays by the Fountain takes place every Friday during the summer between 11:45 a.m. and 1:15 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.

