New pickleball courts open in Elkhart

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - On Friday in Elkhart, six brand new pickleball courts were opened to the public!

Elkhart Mayor Rod Roberson and Park Superintendent Jamison Czarnecki christened the new courts with a quick game.

“Seems like it’s going to be a popular thing! We’ve got about 30 people signed up for the tournament today,” Czarnecki said. “And I anticipate that these courts will be pretty active throughout the year.”

Czarnecki said pickleball is one of the fastest growing sports in the country.

The new courts are located at Studebaker Park off of McDonald Street, on the city’s southeast side.

