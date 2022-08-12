Medical Moment: Tips to ease snoring

By 16 News Now
Published: Aug. 12, 2022 at 5:38 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WNDU) - 37 million Americans snore on a regular basis. But the habit doesn’t just affect the snorer.

According to divorce statistics, snoring is the third leading cause of divorce in the U.S.

“It’s estimated that anywhere between 25 percent and up to 50 percent of the U.S. population snores on a regular basis,” said Ryan Soose, an otolaryngologist in the Sleep Medicine program at UPMC.

Snoring happens when muscles in your tongue, roof of your mouth, and throat relax and constrict airflow. The result is a vibration of tissues that creates noise.

There are many possible causes including:

· Allergies

· The shape of your throat

· Weight gain

· Large tonsils or adenoids

· Sleep apnea

“Even though there’s hundreds of treatments available, the vast majority are either unproven or ineffective,” said Dr. Soose.

So, what does help? Sleeping on your side. In one study, about half of snorers with sleep apnea were able to to stop when they changed to this position. Also, avoid alcohol as it can further relax muscles. Losing weight decreases pressure on your windpipe and allows more air to pass. Nasal dilator strips and an over-the-counter treatment called Theravent may also help some people. Theravent uses your own breathing to create gentle pressure that naturally opens nasal airways. If snoring is severe, you should see a sleep specialist. A C-PAP machine, mouth-guard, or surgery might be better options for you.

And if you’re not sure if you snore, try downloading an app, like Snorelab. It will record sounds and let you listen to them the next day.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michiana community pays respects to Rep. Jackie Walorski at funeral, burial services
Indiana State Police said Richmond Police Officer Seara Burton, 28, was shot when she responded...
Officer in ‘very critical condition’ after shooting was set to get married next weekend
His biggest piece of advice for those headed to the funeral on Thursday is to arrive early.
Traffic details ahead of Jackie Walorski’s funeral
The Farmers' Almanac is predicting a cold winter.
Farmers’ Almanac predicting extreme winter forecast for most of US
Lacie Lynn Mattke & Jamison Al Ashby
Missing 16-year-old Walkerton girl found safe; suspect arrested

Latest News

Going back to school is fun and exciting for many kids, but it can also bring some stress and...
What parents should know about back-to-school stress, anxiety
Fridays by the Fountain takes place every Friday during the summer between 11:45 a.m. and 1:15...
PT & the Cruisers take the stage at Fridays by the Fountain
Going back to school is fun and exciting for many kids, but it can also bring some stress and...
Back-to-School stress and anxiety
The Four Winds Invitational takes place all weekend, with the final round on Sunday.
Four Winds Invitational kicks off at South Bend Country Club
New pickleball courts open in Elkhart