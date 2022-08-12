House of Representatives holds moment of silence for Rep. Jackie Walorski

WASHINGTON (WNDU) - The House of Representatives held a moment of silence to honor the late Indiana Rep. Jackie Walorski one day after she was laid to rest.

Called to order by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, some members of Indiana’s delegation gathered at the front of the chambers, including Victoria Spartz and Andre Carson.

The House also honored Zachery Potts and Emma Thomson, who were staffers for Walorski that were also killed in last week’s crash. A fourth person—identified as Edith Schmucker, 56, of Nappanee—also died in the crash.

