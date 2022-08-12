Hiestand helping already strong offensive line unit

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Notre Dame’s offensive line has the potential to be the among best in the country this fall, and the return of offensive line coach Harry Hiestand could make that unit even stronger.

Hiestand served as the offensive line coach under Brian Kelly from 2012-2017. He then made the jump to the NFL, spending two seasons with the Chicago Bears.

After taking some time away from coaching, he’s back at Notre Dame, and he says the decision to come back was an easy one.

“Obviously, this is the best university I’ve ever been a part of, and we have tremendous leadership from the top,” Hiestand says. “Father Jenkins, Jack Swarbrick, and Marcus Freeman is a guy that’s really a joy for all of us to work for.”

Graduate lineman Josh Lugg got to work with Hiestand in his freshman season, and he’s excited that he’s back in South Bend for a second stint.

“It’s great. It’s kind of nostalgic,” Lugg says. “It reminds me of freshman year when I was with him and we’re working. We’re working really hard, whether coach is with us, or if Jarrett (Patterson) and I, or Blake (Fisher), are grabbing guys and meeting constantly trying to find something new to improve on, and Coach Hiestand is really helping with that.”

Notre Dame’s season begins on Sept. 3 at Ohio State. Kickoff at Ohio Stadium is set for 7:30 p.m.

