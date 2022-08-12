Goo Goo Dolls to perform at Morris Performing Arts Center

Renowned rock band Goo Goo Dolls will perform at the Morris Performing Arts Center on Nov. 7 as...
Renowned rock band Goo Goo Dolls will perform at the Morris Performing Arts Center on Nov. 7 as a part of their 2022 tour.(South Bend Venues Parks & Arts)
By 16 News Now
Published: Aug. 12, 2022 at 11:41 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Renowned rock band Goo Goo Dolls will perform at the Morris Performing Arts Center on Nov. 7 as a part of their 2022 tour.

The announcement comes on the heels of the release of their 13th studio album “Chaos in Bloom.”

Tickets to the performance at the Morris will be available starting on Friday, Aug. 19, at 10 a.m.

In addition to the main performance, there will be four VIP experiences, which include options like meet-and-greet opportunities, a backstage tour, a pre-show on stage photo, and more.

To purchase tickets online once they become available, click here. You can also call the Morris Performing Arts Center Box Office at 574-235-9190 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday, or Thursday.

