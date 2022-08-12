First Alert Forecast: Rain Chances Returning This Weekend

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - FRIDAY: A few high clouds will be around during the morning under some sunshine. As we pass lunch and head into the afternoon the cloud cover will continue to increase ahead of our shower chances this weekend. Temperatures will remain mild, and it will stay comfortable to end the week. High of 78 degrees. Winds E 5-10 mph.

HIGH SWIM RISK: Red flags will be flying through the morning as some choppy waves and strong currents are likely. By the afternoon with a slight shift in the winds we will likely see the choppy waves subside, but currents could remain strong. Always make sure to keep an eye on the flags and stay safe in and around Lake Michigan.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy skies overnight will create some difficult viewing conditions for the Perseid meteor shower. This will be the last night of the peak of the meteor shower, so if you can see any clear skies make sure to see if you can spot any meteors! Clouds will continue to increase during the morning on Saturday as scattered showers become possible. Most of the evening remains dry. Low of 55 degrees. Winds N 5-10 mph.

SATURDAY: Cloudy skies throughout the day with a few rays’ sunshine during the afternoon. Scattered showers will be possible from the early morning all the way through the evening. Heavy rain is not expected. A damp and gloomy day could be possible. Highs will remain in the upper 70s and humidity stays absent. High of 77 degrees. Winds S 5-10 mph.

SUNDAY: Cloudy skies during the early morning with scattered thunderstorms will be possible. A few thunderstorms could be possible into the early afternoon. Then the skies will begin to clear out and clouds will break by the late evening. Temperatures will remain in the 70s through the day and even with rain, the humidity stays low. High of 78 degrees. Winds SE 5-10 mph.

LONG RANGE: Clouds clearing out with mostly sunny skies for the beginning of next week. Temperatures will be near 80 degrees for much of next week with lower humidity continuing to be the trend. Showers will likely return by the end of next week but there remains no big rise in temperatures. Things staying constant through next week. Keep checking back for the latest details on your First Alert Forecast!

Daily Climate Report: Thursday, August 11th, 2022

Thursday’s High: 81

Thursday’s Low: 61

Precipitation: 0.00″

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.