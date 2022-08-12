FBI: Data from Greenwood mall gunman’s laptop cannot be recovered

GREENWOOD, Ind. (AP) - The FBI says data cannot be recovered from the laptop of the 20-year-old man who allegedly shot five people in a suburban Indianapolis shopping mall, killing three of them.

Herb Stapleton, the special agent in charge of the FBI’s Indianapolis office, said during a media briefing that heat from an oven in 20-year-old Jonathan Sapirman’s Greenwood apartment damaged the laptop beyond forensic analysis.

Police have said Sapirman placed his laptop in the oven with a can of butane before departing for the shooting. The oven was on and set to a high temperature.

Stapleton says the FBI is still trying to analyze Sapirman’s cellphone.

8/11/2022 9:11:11 PM (GMT -4:00)