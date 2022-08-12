Berrien County’s public safety millage up for vote in November midterm

BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - Berrien County voters will decide in November if the county’s public safety millage will be repealed and replaced by a slightly higher one.

According to our reporting partners at The Herald-Palladium, the current public safety millage of about .35 mills generates $3 million annually.

Last night, county commissioners approved asking voters to replace it with a new millage at .45 mills.

It would generate $3.99 million annually through December 2026.

The extra money would be used to hire more deputies at the sheriff’s office and replace old body cameras. The cost evens out to about nine $9.60 for the average homeowner in Berrien County.

If the repeal fails in November the current millage would continue. The deadline to add a millage to the November ballot is Tuesday.

