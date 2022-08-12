Berrien County’s public safety millage up for vote in November midterm

By 16 News Now
Published: Aug. 12, 2022 at 6:14 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - Berrien County voters will decide in November if the county’s public safety millage will be repealed and replaced by a slightly higher one.

According to our reporting partners at The Herald-Palladium, the current public safety millage of about .35 mills generates $3 million annually.

Last night, county commissioners approved asking voters to replace it with a new millage at .45 mills.

It would generate $3.99 million annually through December 2026.

The extra money would be used to hire more deputies at the sheriff’s office and replace old body cameras. The cost evens out to about nine $9.60 for the average homeowner in Berrien County.

If the repeal fails in November the current millage would continue. The deadline to add a millage to the November ballot is Tuesday.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michiana community pays respects to Rep. Jackie Walorski at funeral, burial services
Indiana State Police said Richmond Police Officer Seara Burton, 28, was shot when she responded...
Officer in ‘very critical condition’ after shooting was set to get married next weekend
His biggest piece of advice for those headed to the funeral on Thursday is to arrive early.
Traffic details ahead of Jackie Walorski’s funeral
The Farmers' Almanac is predicting a cold winter.
Farmers’ Almanac predicting extreme winter forecast for most of US
Lacie Lynn Mattke & Jamison Al Ashby
Missing 16-year-old Walkerton girl found safe; suspect arrested

Latest News

The House also honored Zachery Potts and Emma Thomson, who were staffers for Walorski that were...
House of Representatives holds moment of silence for Rep. Jackie Walorski
Whirlpool employees take part in packing backpacks for giveaway in Benton Harbor
Berrien County public safety millage up for vote in November midterms.
Berrien County public safety millage up for vote in November midterms
Novavax COVID-19 vaccine now available in Michigan