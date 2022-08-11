Police searching for missing 12-year-old girl from South Bend

By 16 News Now
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 5:10 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Police are searching for Trinity Martin of South Bend.

The 12-year-old is believed to have run away from her home in the 1000 block of Diamond Avenue in the early morning hours of August 5 and has not been heard from since.

Trinity is 5′4″, 110 lbs., and has brown eyes and black hair.

If you have any information on her whereabouts, please call 911 or the South Bend Police Department at 574-235-9201.

A search is underway for a missing 12-year-old girl from South Bend.
A search is underway for a missing 12-year-old girl from South Bend.(WNDU)

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lacie Lynn Mattke & Jamison Al Ashby
Missing 16-year-old Walkerton girl found safe; suspect arrested
His biggest piece of advice for those headed to the funeral on Thursday is to arrive early.
Traffic details ahead of Jackie Walorski’s funeral
Authorities responded after a house explosion occurred in Evansville on Wednesday afternoon.
3 killed, 39 homes damaged from house explosion in Indiana
Walorski, two of her staffers, and a Nappanee woman were killed in a crash in Elkhart County...
Michiana community members give condolences to Rep. Jackie Walorski at visitation
Michiana community pays respects to Rep. Jackie Walorski at funeral, burial services

Latest News

Medical Moment: Are all screens bad?
Medical Moment: Are all screens bad?
WNDU's Matt Gotsch brings us coverage of a fire at Weller Auto Parts.
Fire brought under control at Weller Auto Parts
There was a strong presence of veterans honoring Walorski's advocacy on the House floor for...
Community mourns at Rep. Jackie Walorski's funeral
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast