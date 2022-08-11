Police searching for missing 12-year-old girl from South Bend

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Police are searching for Trinity Martin of South Bend.

The 12-year-old is believed to have run away from her home in the 1000 block of Diamond Avenue in the early morning hours of August 5 and has not been heard from since.

Trinity is 5′4″, 110 lbs., and has brown eyes and black hair.

If you have any information on her whereabouts, please call 911 or the South Bend Police Department at 574-235-9201.

A search is underway for a missing 12-year-old girl from South Bend. (WNDU)

