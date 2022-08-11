Rescued beagle puppies visit nursing home

Recently rescued beagle puppies visited a nursing home in Virginia. (Credit: WJLA via CNN Newsoure)
By WJLA Staff
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 8:06 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (WJLA) - Six-week-old beagle puppies rescued from a Virginia breeding facility visited seniors at a nursing home in Fairfax County.

“Oh, I like it. I like puppies. I haven’t had one in a long time,” resident Julia Doyle said.

The staff at Promedica Skilled Nursing had heard about the ongoing mission to save 4,000 beagles that were bred to be sold to labs for experimentation, so they reached out to Homeward Trails Animal Shelter to ask whether any of the recently rescued puppies might be able to stop by.

“We’re always looking for fun activities for our residents and I thought, you know, there’s nothing more fun or that would bring joy to the residents than having some puppies visit,” nursing home staff Cindy Oplinger said.

There was lots of joy from both the residents and the puppies on Wednesday afternoon.

“Oh, we used to have a beagle and it’s so nice to see a puppy again. I love puppies,” resident Carol Brashares said.

It was a successful outing for the puppies eager to be loved and to give love as well.

“I think everybody wins. Yeah, it’s wonderful, and that was the whole point of bringing in the puppies today. We couldn’t be happier,” Oplinger said.

Copyright 2022 WJLA via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lacie Lynn Mattke & Jamison Al Ashby
Missing 16-year-old Walkerton girl found safe; suspect arrested
His biggest piece of advice for those headed to the funeral on Thursday is to arrive early.
Traffic details ahead of Jackie Walorski’s funeral
Authorities responded after a house explosion occurred in Evansville on Wednesday afternoon.
3 killed, 39 homes damaged from house explosion in Indiana
Walorski, two of her staffers, and a Nappanee woman were killed in a crash in Elkhart County...
Michiana community members give condolences to Rep. Jackie Walorski at visitation
Funeral, burial service details for Rep. Jackie Walorski

Latest News

U.S. Rep. Jackie Walorksi (R-Ind.) died at the age of 58. She was among four people, including...
Indiana funeral set for GOP Rep. Walorski killed in crash
McDonald’s has 109 restaurants in Ukraine but didn’t say Thursday how many would reopen.
Big Mac is coming back: McDonald’s to reopen in Ukraine
The cargo ship Razoni crosses the Bosphorus Strait in Istanbul, Turkey, Wednesday, Aug. 3,...
West gives Ukraine weapons, bans Russian coal
Disney said it is raising prices for streaming subscribers in the U.S. who want to watch...
Disney+ ad-free subscription cost to rise by 38% in December