Medical Moment: When does screen time become unhealthy for kids?

(WNDU) - Tables, phones, computers, TV’s... the number of screens in the average American household is growing and so is the amount of time kids are spending on them.

But what is all that screen time doing to their brains? Some research suggests that it’s negatively impacting their cognitive development.

“This happens with every new cognitive adjacent technology is that we look at it and say, this is going to somehow disrupt our cognitive abilities, our smarts,” said Anthony Chemero, a cognitive science researcher at the University of Cincinnati.

Researchers in Sweden say screens may not be as bad for kids’ brains as previously thought. In a study where they followed five thousand kids for up to two years, they found those who played video games for more than one hour increased their IQ by about two and a half points. They also found no major negative or positive effects from watching TV or using social media.

That isn’t to say that there aren’t negative effects at all, but when it comes to people’s intelligence...

“The arguments that they are making us dumber don’t hold up,” Dr. Chemero said.

Recent research revealed that kids who spent more time with screens had more close friends. Katie Paulich, a PhD student in the Department of Psychology and Neuroscience, and colleagues at the Institute for Behavioral Genetics in Boulder, CO, analyzed information from a diverse national sample of 11,800 nine-and ten-year-olds, including questionnaires about screen time, parental reports of behavioral issues and grades, and mental health assessments.

On average, boys spent about 45 minutes more daily with screens than girls, topping out at nearly five hours daily on weekends and four hours on weekdays. Boys and girls used screens differently, with boys spending twice as much time with video games, while girls spent more time engaging with social media.

“Using this extensive data set, we found that yes, there are relationships between screen time and negative outcomes, but they are not large and not dire,” said senior author John Hewitt, director of the Institute for Behavioral Genetics.

Because the new study only looked at a specific younger age, the findings don’t necessarily apply to older kids.

The researchers intend to follow the group over time.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.