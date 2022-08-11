Jimtown Jimmies look to replace 16 seniors this upcoming season

ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - The Jimtown Jimmies are hoping to maintain the level of success that took them to three straight sectional championship games, despite graduating 16 seniors.

Head Coach Cory Stoner said finding leadership is going to be key. The coaching staff will be able to evaluate some position battles in Friday’s scrimmage against Fairfield, but the seniors are hoping to mold the young guys to compete for the sectional crown.

“That’s a big one for us,” Stoners says. “We had 16 seniors last year. It left a huge void in leadership, and so this senior class kind of taking the reins in that, and we’re kind of beginning to see the fruits of that. It’s going to be rough around the edges at times, and it’s big for us as coaches to see how we respond to that first adversity because it’s coming. What does that bring out of us when it does hit?”

Senior defensive end Conner Watts expressed confidence in his underclassmen teammates.

“The younger guys are doing great,” Watts says. “They love it. They love hitting hard. They always go fast. They’ve been stepping up a lot, actually because last year was all seniors, the whole team pretty much. All varsity was seniors, but this year we got a lot of young kids starting varsity, and we’re going to have to make it work.”

Jimtown’s regular season begins on Aug. 19 when the Jimmies host the NorthWood Panthers. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.

