JD Bertrand motivated by brother John Michael’s College World Series run

Earlier this summer, JD got to watch his brother, John Michael, lead the Fighting Irish...
Earlier this summer, JD got to watch his brother, John Michael, lead the Fighting Irish baseball team to its first College World Series appearance in 20 years.
By 16 News Now
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 1:22 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Winning can be contagious—at least that’s what Notre Dame linebacker JD Bertrand is hoping for.

JD and the Irish football team have national championship expectations this season. And earlier this summer, JD got to watch his brother, John Michael, lead the Fighting Irish baseball team to its first College World Series appearance in 20 years.

JD was in Omaha, Neb., to watch his brother get the win against the Texas Longhorns in their opening game. And while the Irish didn’t come home with the national championship, JD talked about what he took away from watching their title run.

“I mean, I think looking back at Tennessee even, they’re the biggest underdogs you could be,” JD says. “Tennessee was supposed to be the greatest team college baseball has almost ever seen. And it’s not a matter of what everyone else says. It’s a matter of what you guys believe. Even when things go wrong, you could see them just continue to fight.”

Fall camp continues for the Fighting Irish on Thursday. Their season kicks off on Sep. 3 at Ohio State.

