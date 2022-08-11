WATCH LIVE: Funeral for Rep. Jackie Walorski

GRANGER, Ind. (WNDU) - Many are saying their last goodbyes on Thursday to Indiana Rep. Jackie Walorski at her funeral service in Granger.

Walorski, two of her staffers, and a Nappanee woman were killed in a crash in Elkhart County last week.

Walorski's funeral was also aired live on-air.

The funeral service began at 11 a.m. at Granger Community Church. Her visitation was held Wednesday.

Procession will be to exit the church onto Cleveland Road to take the following route to Southlawn Cemetery, where Walorski will be buried.

Right/East on Cleveland Road

Right/South on Capital Avenue

Right/West on Kern Road

Left/South on Old U.S. 31 to the entrance of the cemetery

There will be a Garrison Flag at Jackson Road and Elm Road. The public is welcome to show their respects along the route, but police are encouraging everyone to park at Grissom Middle School and line the road in that area.

