WATCH LIVE: Funeral for Rep. Jackie Walorski

Visitation underway for Rep. Jackie Walorski.
By 16 News Now
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 11:00 AM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
GRANGER, Ind. (WNDU) - Many are saying their last goodbyes on Thursday to Indiana Rep. Jackie Walorski at her funeral service in Granger.

Walorski, two of her staffers, and a Nappanee woman were killed in a crash in Elkhart County last week.

You can watch the livestream of Walorski’s funeral in the Facebook post below. We are also airing her funeral live on-air:

The funeral service began at 11 a.m. at Granger Community Church. Her visitation was held Wednesday.

Procession will be to exit the church onto Cleveland Road to take the following route to Southlawn Cemetery, where Walorski will be buried.

  • Right/East on Cleveland Road
  • Right/South on Capital Avenue
  • Right/West on Kern Road
  • Left/South on Old U.S. 31 to the entrance of the cemetery

There will be a Garrison Flag at Jackson Road and Elm Road. The public is welcome to show their respects along the route, but police are encouraging everyone to park at Grissom Middle School and line the road in that area.

