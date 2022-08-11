First Alert Forecast: Mostly Clear Skies Through Saturday

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - THURSDAY: Some clouds with a few isolated showers during the morning. Skies will begin to clear quickly around lunchtime. Highs will return near 80 by the late afternoon with full sunshine returning. There will be a light breeze from the north and east. A very nice day. High of 80 degrees. Winds NE 5-10 mph.

HIGH SWIM RISK: Red flags will be flying along Lake Michigan on Thursday. The waves will be choppy and stronger currents are expected. The north and east breeze will create 3-5 foot waves throughout the day. If you plan on heading to Lake Michigan please stay out of the water and off the piers for today. Stay safe and enjoy the sand!

THURSDAY NIGHT: Clear skies continue overnight. There will be great viewing conditions for the Perseids Meteor Shower. The only issue will be a very bright full moon. There will still be a chance to see up to 50 meteors per hour overnight. Temperatures will fall back into the middle 50s. Low of 55 degrees. Winds N 5-10 mph.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny skies through the day. Highs will stay in the upper 70s through the afternoon. A few more clouds are possible through the afternoon. Staying comfortable with lower humidity. We will also continue to see great viewing conditions for the Perseids Meteor Shower overnight with the exception being the bright moon filling the sky. High of 78 degrees. Winds NE 5-10 mph.

SATURDAY: Clear during the morning with clouds beginning to increase through the afternoon. A few scattered showers will become possible late in the evening and overnight hours. Most of the day will remain dry. Highs stay mild, in the upper 70s to low 80s across the area. High of 80 degrees. Winds NE 5-10 mph.

LONG RANGE: Scattered showers and a few thunderstorms are possible Saturday morning and into the early afternoon. This is the only chance of rain until later next week. Temperatures will remain in the upper 70s to low 80s through the remainder of the 10-day forecast and we will see comfortable conditions with lower humidity through much of next week as well. Keep checking back for the latest details on your First Alert Forecast!

Daily Climate Report: Wednesday, August 10th, 2022

Wednesday’s High: 82

Wednesday’s Low: 57

Precipitation: 0.00″

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.