Crews respond to scrapyard fire at business on State Road 2

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Multiple crews responded to a fire at a scrapyard at a business in St. Joseph County on Thursday morning.

Crews were called to Weller Auto Parts in the 23000 block of State Road 2. 16 News Now is told that sparks started a fire while cutting parts for scrap. An employee attempted to put out the fire himself, but was unsuccessful.

Since there are no fire hydrants in the area of the fire, crews have had to travel to and from another nearby water source as they work to put it out.

Among the crews called to the fire were Southwest Central Fire Territory, South Bend Fire Department, Clay Fire Territory, Warren Township Fire Department, New Carlisle Fire Department, and Galien Township Fire Department.

