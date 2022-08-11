Cincinnati Zoo narrows search down to 2 names for new baby hippo

Bibi's new baby is a boy.
Bibi's new baby is a boy.(Cincinnati Zoo)
By FOX19 Digital Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 10:57 AM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Cincinnati Zoo has narrowed its search for a name for their new baby boy hippo from 90,000 suggestions to just two.

The two finalists are Fritz and Ferguson, WXIX reported.

There is still a chance for people to weigh in on their favorite before the zoo announces its final decision on Aug. 15.

Bibi gave birth to her calf on Aug. 3 at about 10 p.m.

Bibi the Hippo Gives Birth

The zoo said the baby’s famous sister, Fiona, and the zoo’s other hippo, Tucker, have been kept away from Bibi while she bonds with her new baby boy.

Mom and baby will stay behind the scenes for a while, but the zoo is sharing photos and videos on social media.

Copyright 2022 WXIX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lacie Lynn Mattke & Jamison Al Ashby
Missing 16-year-old Walkerton girl found safe; suspect arrested
His biggest piece of advice for those headed to the funeral on Thursday is to arrive early.
Traffic details ahead of Jackie Walorski’s funeral
Authorities responded after a house explosion occurred in Evansville on Wednesday afternoon.
3 killed, 39 homes damaged from house explosion in Indiana
Walorski, two of her staffers, and a Nappanee woman were killed in a crash in Elkhart County...
Michiana community members give condolences to Rep. Jackie Walorski at visitation
Funeral, burial service details for Rep. Jackie Walorski

Latest News

Crews were called to Weller Auto Parts in the 23000 block of State Road 2.
Crews respond to scrapyard fire at business on State Road 2
The state Department of Energy and Environmental Protection said the home in New Britain had...
2 children hospitalized with mercury poisoning in Connecticut
A beach umbrella accident in South Carolina claimed the life of a woman.
Woman dies after impaled by beach umbrella
An autopsy confirmed the cause of death was a result of multiple traumatic injuries, according...
17-year-old died in wood chipper accident, coroner says
Visitation underway for Rep. Jackie Walorski.
WATCH LIVE: Funeral for Rep. Jackie Walorski