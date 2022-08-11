Case of missing N.H. girl, Harmony Montgomery, now considered homicide, officials say

A poster of Harmony Montgomery, who has been missing since 2019, rests against a tree during a...
A poster of Harmony Montgomery, who has been missing since 2019, rests against a tree during a candlelight vigil, Feb. 12, 2022, at Bass Island Park, in Manchester, N.H.(AP Photo/Kathy McCormack, File)
By HOLLY RAMER
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 2:13 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — Authorities say the search for a New Hampshire girl who disappeared at age 5 in 2019 but was not reported missing until late last year is now considered a homicide investigation.

New Hampshire Attorney General John Formella said Thursday that authorities have concluded that Harmony was murdered.

Police first became aware that she might be missing when they received a call from the girl’s mother in November.

Harmony’s father and stepmother have since pleaded not guilty to charges related to her well-being.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lacie Lynn Mattke & Jamison Al Ashby
Missing 16-year-old Walkerton girl found safe; suspect arrested
His biggest piece of advice for those headed to the funeral on Thursday is to arrive early.
Traffic details ahead of Jackie Walorski’s funeral
Authorities responded after a house explosion occurred in Evansville on Wednesday afternoon.
3 killed, 39 homes damaged from house explosion in Indiana
Walorski, two of her staffers, and a Nappanee woman were killed in a crash in Elkhart County...
Michiana community members give condolences to Rep. Jackie Walorski at visitation
Funeral, burial service details for Rep. Jackie Walorski

Latest News

FILE PHOTO - The Republican response to the FBI's search of former President Donald Trump's...
LIVE: AG Garland speaks after FBI search of Mar-a-Lago; Trump’s bond with GOP deepens
Baugo Community Schools
Back-to-School: What’s new at Baugo Community Schools
A beach umbrella accident in South Carolina claimed the life of a woman.
Woman dies after impaled by beach umbrella
From left, sisters Audrey and Jubilee Colon pick out new backpacks at a Chicago Public Schools...
Back-to-school supplies cost more this year