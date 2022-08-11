Back-to-school supplies cost more this year

From left, sisters Audrey and Jubilee Colon pick out new backpacks at a Chicago Public Schools...
From left, sisters Audrey and Jubilee Colon pick out new backpacks at a Chicago Public Schools back-to-school supply giveaway at Theodore Roosevelt High School in Chicago, on July 22, 2022. This back-to-school shopping season, parents, particularly in the low-to-middle income bracket, are focusing on the basics like no-frills rain boots, while also trading down to cheaper stores, including second-hand clothing, as surging inflation takes a toll on their household budgets.(AP Photo/Claire Savage)
By CNN
Published: Aug. 11, 2022
(CNN) - Parents sending kids back to school have to dig deeper into their pockets for supplies this year.

The National Retail Federation says families in the United States are spending $11 billion more on school supplies this year than three years ago, which is about $168 more per family.

Many families are already adjusting their household budgets to absorb higher prices, but when everything costs more, it can add up.

Klover, a consumer data company, says the price of Scotch tape products has surged 70% from last year. Sharpies are up nearly 55% and Elmer’s glue is up 30%.

There is one notable exception. Crayola Crayons have seen a steady drop in prices in the past few years.

The cost of new school clothes can quickly add up. Consumer Investigator Rachel DePompa has suggestions for savings as you dress your kids for the new year.

