Back-to-School: Elkhart Community Schools

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - Summer break is over for Elkhart Community School students.

With an enrollment of more than 11,300 students, Elkhart is one of the largest districts in our area.

He oversees 20 buildings and is working to fill about 40 open teaching positions. He says the district is offering some pretty sweet incentives to work in Elkhart Community Schools.

“We have paid maternity leave for three or four weeks,” said Dr. Thalheimer. “We’re looking at what we can do as child care for our own employees, who need child care for their preschool children and infants and toddlers. So, we’re trying to do all of those things that we know other businesses and industry are doing.”

Elkhart now just has one high school, with six areas of study, including engineering, technology, and innovation. Built in 2020, the ETI building started holding classes last year.

“This is our metal fabrications lab which offers certifications in metal working, sought after in our industry obviously because of all of the industry they have with the RVs and everywhere else with industrial manufacturing,” said Thalheimer.

The ETI building also features welding and robotics classes, providing students with skills that local manufacturers are demanding. Many of the students are ready for jobs once they graduate. Dr. Thalheimer says local companies contact him frequently.

“Saying, ‘give us those kids that can really do that work’,” said Thalheimer.

Night classes are available for interested adults.

Other buildings in the Elkhart school system have a new purpose. Hawthorne Elementary is now an early childhood center and head start facility. There are also programs for pre-kindergarten children with special needs.

Elkhart has a renewed emphasis on anti-bullying initiatives following the death of 12-year-old Rio Allred. Dr. Thalheimer said students and staff will be reminded of behavior expectations that focus on respect. Extra training will continue at all levels to ensure that policies are followed.

“The work that we have to do is make sure everyone is aware of that policy and what the procedures are for investigating any type of incidents of a reported bully and then what has to happen in terms of helping document to determine if it truly was a type of bullying incident or just some kind of conflict,” said Dr. Thalheimer.

Dr. Thalheimer is looking forward to the new school year and wants students to share in his excitement.

“Bring that excitement back. Bring that with you as you come to school. And know that we’re here to support you create a safe, nurturing environment for you a place where we want you to be successful and where we hope to live up to our Elkhart promise where know every student by name,” said Dr. Thalheimer.

